Artist, songwriter Roger Boothman has died

Roger Boothman with one of his paintings featured at an exhibit held at the Art Society of TT in 2024. - File photo

NOTABLE songwriter, tutor, and artist Roger Boothman has died.

In 2024 he was awarded the Hummingbird Medal (Silver) for his dedicated service and contribution to culture and the arts.

Boothman began painting in the mid-1960s at Tranquility Primary School, Port of Spain and went on to the Tranquility Secondary School, where he graduated with a distinction in art in 1975.

He was the first Trinidadian to win the Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU) award and won both first and second place at the local Commonwealth Song Competition in 1993.

He served in the Artists Coalition of Trinidad and Tobago from 2009-2014, promoting local artists and musicians. Boothman was also a nurturer of emerging talent having tutored artists such as Nadella Benjamin, Jerell Forbes, Roland "Rembunction" Yearwood, Felix Marcano, Shivaungh Simmons and Russel Aching.

A family member said Boothman died peacefully in his sleep.

He was the brother of Michael, David and Lisa Boothman and nephew of Geoffrey and Boscoe Holder.