Security guard, 29, gunned down at Penal home

- File photo

POLICE are investigating the murder of a 29-year-old security officer outside his Penal home on the night of January 8.

Initial reports said officers of the Penal Police Station responded to a report of loud explosions in Rochard Road, Penal shortly after 10 pm.

Upon arrival they found Nicholas Morgan lying in his yard, bleeding from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical responders did not find signs of life and a District Medical Officer pronounced him dead at the scene.

Crime scene investigators recovered seven spent nine millimetre shell casings.

The body was removed pending an autopsy.

Police do not yet have a motive for the killing.