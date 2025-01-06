'Tyson' released from police custody

Calvin Lee.

Former alleged gang leader Calvin “Tyson” Lee has been released from police custody.

Police and his attorneys confirmed this on Sunday.

Lee was arrested on December 30.

On Sunday, DCP Suzette Martin said he had been released.

Lee was among a group of men who were ambushed by gunmen on December 28 while leaving the Besson Street Police Station. One man, identified as 34-year-old Trevor Williams of Clifton Towers, Laventille, was killed in that incident.

>