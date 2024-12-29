Man gunned down outside Besson Street Police Station

Crime Scene Unit investigators gather evidence outside the police station on Besson Street, Port of Spain, on December 28 following a gun attack. - Jeff K Mayers

Police have detained two people in connection with a fatal shooting near the Besson Street police station in Port of Spain on December 28.

Initial reports said the victim was Trevor Williams, 31, of Clifton Towers, in East Dry River, Port of Spain.

Police said around 3 pm, gunmen who were waiting in a parked panel van obliquely opposite the police station, alighted and launched their attack with automatic rifles.

Williams was reportedly among a group of people, one or more of whom were leaving the station after reporting as part of a bail condition when the gunfire started.

Williams was fatally struck and fell on the sidewalk. There were no other reports of injuries.

Officers from the Besson Street Police Station and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region One, responded and searched for the killers.

The police later detained two people shortly after near John John, in Laventille.