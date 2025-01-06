Police say no SSA link in prosecutor's murder

Randall Hector shares his testimony during a service at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Stanmore Avenue, Port of Spain on December 31. He was shot dead after the service. - Photo courtesy the Stanmore SDA Church YouTube Channel

POLICE have dismissed conspiracy claims that the assassination of special prosecutor Randall Hector was linked to his previous role with the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

Hector, 43, was shot dead in front of his wife and children, minutes after leaving the Seventh-day Adventist Church at Stanmore Avenue in Port of Spain on December 31.

He had just delivered the New Year's Eve sermon and was walking to his car with his family when a Nissan B-15 car and a black SUV pulled up.

Two gunmen got out and shot him several times before escaping. He collapsed on the pavement, and church officials took him to hospital, where he later died.

Although no-one has been arrested yet in connection with his murder, a senior police source suggested there is nothing linking his death to his previous job as legal officer at the SSA.

The source also denied knowledge of a claim that Hector’s assassination was ordered by someone in prison.

“We don’t have that information or know anything about that,” said the source.

Investigators, the source added, are exhausting all leads in an effort to bring his killer to justice.

Prosecutor's murder 'gang-related'

Police believe his murder was gang-related, though, as he was a special prosecutor for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on gang-related cases.

Hector was the last and 624th murder victim for 2024, making it the bloodiest year in the country’s history as it surpassed the previous record toll of 605 in 2022.

His assassination took place less than 48 hours after the government declared a state of emergency to suppress what police intelligence claimed was a planned upsurge in gang violence after six murders in two days.

An ambush on an alleged gang member by heavily armed gunmen outside the Besson Street Police Station on December 28 left a man dead.

This triggered a feud between warring gangs in East Port of Spain and Laventille.

A day later, five men, four of whom are said to have been collateral damage, were murdered in Prizgar Lands, Laventille in what police believe was a reprisal attack.

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, on December 30, said police intelligence indicated an imminent threat of gang-related reprisals stemming from the two incidents, which could cause a threat to public safety.

Funeral finalised, family still 'coming to terms'

Hector’s funeral will take place at the University of the Southern Caribbean at 10 am on January 9.

A close friend of his family said they were still trying to come to terms with his death.

The friend said Hector's family was grateful for the outpouring of support and concern “in this time of horrendous loss.”

“Randall was a man of deep faith, family and integrity,” the friend said.

Neighbours described Hector as a good father and said his children could always be heard laughing and playing.

The friend admitted Hector’s family was concerned for their safety and security and asked for privacy.

They have been shielded from the public glare since his assassination.

His wife was escorted by police in a heavily-tinted SUV as she arrived at the Forensic Science Centre on January 2 to identify his body.

The contingent was met in the public carpark by staff at the centre and directed to a private carpark at the back of the compound.

Security for state prosecutors

Hector’s family are not the only people worried about their safety, as prosecutors from the Office of the DPP will also be provided with additional security.

The decision was made after "traumatised" staff met with DPP Roger Gaspard, SC on January 3.

The state attorneys, who say they are fearful for their safety, refused to appear in court after Hector's murder.

But on January 5, Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher told journalists police are working on providing key stakeholders in the criminal-justice sector with additional security.

Newsday understands authorities are also exploring additional protective measures to ensure their safety but remain tight-lipped on what those measures may entail.

The measures include collaboration between Special Branch and the Office of the DPP to do threat assessments on state attorneys involved in prosecuting people allegedly affiliated with gangs.