PCA probes death of murder suspect at police station

Murder victim Malini Persad. -

THE Police Complaints Authority (PCA) has launched an investigation into the death of 52-year-old Vinod Kotai, who died by suicide while in custody at the Barrackpore Police Station on April 19.

Kotai, of Mussarap Trace, Barrackpore, was a suspect in the murder of 15-year-old Malini Persad.

PCA director David West confirmed the investigation in a brief interview with Newsday on April 24. He said it is standard procedure for the PCA to investigate any death that occurs in police custody.

Kotai’s death came just hours after he reportedly admitted to being one of the last individuals seen with Persad, who had been missing for four days. Her body was discovered on April 17 in a forested area in Barrackpore.

The discovery was made by officers of the Southern Division and members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT), led by Vallence Rambharat. Her remains were found behind Renaissance Energy Ltd at KPA Trace, off GP Road.

Police believe Persad was sexually assaulted. She was identified by the clothing she was wearing.

Persad, of Rochard Douglas Road, Barrackpore, was a Form Two student at ASJA Girls’ College. She was autistic and suffered from drop attack seizures, also known as atonic seizures, for which she was on medication.

Police sources and residents have also alleged that Kotai was a suspect in the sexual assault of another teenage girl in south Trinidad.

Investigations into both cases are ongoing.