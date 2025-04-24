Gunman steals car at KFC carpark, Diego Martin

A 41-year-old man was robbed of his car while in the carpark at KFC on the corner of St Lucien Road and Sierra Road, Diego Martin, on April 23.

Police said around 8.07 pm, the victim was waiting in the front passenger seat for his wife, who had gone inside to purchase fried chicken.

The car doors were unlocked when a man of African descent, described as having spiky hair and wearing a dark-coloured jersey and a medical face mask, got in his car from the driver’s side.

The suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money. When the victim explained he had no cash, the suspect threatened to shoot him and ordered him to get out of his car.

The victim did as he was told and the suspect sped off with the vehicle along the Diego Martin Highway. The stolen vehicle was later found abandoned in the vicinity of Crystal Stream.

In Chaguanas, a 20-year-old clerical assistant was beaten and robbed after meeting a stranger to sell his black Samsung S22 Ultra cellphone, valued at $3,500.

Reports say around 1.15 pm on April 23, the victim went to a savannah on Nibblette Street, Enterprise, to complete the sale. He was driving his silver Nissan AD Wagon, valued $40,000.

The victim parked and waited for the potential buyer when he was approached by a man who told him someone else was bringing the money for the phone.

Sensing something was wrong, the victim tried to drive away, but a second suspect ran up to the car and pointed a gun at him. The men announced a robbery and started beating the victim.

They subsequently stole both his cellphone and his car.

The victim described the first suspect as being of African descent, slim built, approximately five feet eight inches tall, wearing a red T-shirt, grey three-quarter pants, and a light green camouflage hat.

The second man, also of African descent, was slim built, about six feet two inches tall, and dressed in a white T-shirt. He was armed with a firearm.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.