Thieves steal KC Candy sweets in Port of Spain

- File photo

THIEVES stole $14,036 worth of sweets and candies from KC Candy Ltd from the back of its truck on French Street, Port of Spain, near Massy Stores.

Reports say an Isuzu 5-tonne truck was parked by its driver around 12.30 pm on April 22. The driver and a merchandiser got out and left the truck after securing it.

They returned to the truck around 1.10 pm. While driving south along French Street in Woodbrook, they noticed the back door of the truck's canopy was open.

The men stopped the vehicle to inspect the back of the truck, where the sweets were stored. On checking, they observed the locking system had been tampered with, and a quantity of sweets and candies was missing.

Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile in Arima, Hagan’s Bar on O’Meara Road was broken into, and an undisclosed amount of cigarettes and cash stolen.

Reports say around 3.50 am, also on April 22, a suspicious man was seen on the premises. A concerned citizen alerted the Arima Police Station, which then contacted the Malabar Police Station.

Officers from the Malabar Police Station were dispatched to the scene. On arrival, they observed a section of galvanised on the northern side of the building had been pried open.

Police contacted the bar’s owner, who arrived shortly after and opened the door for officers. Police searched the building but did not find anyone.

The owner conducted his own check and confirmed items had been stolen. He then notified the officers.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Investigations are ongoing.