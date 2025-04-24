Drunk driver crashes into police vehicle

- File photo

TWO police officers had to be taken to hospital for minor injuries after a drunk driver slammed into their marked police vehicle while they were driving along the Uriah Butler Highway on April 23.

Initial reports said the officers were driving on the leftmost lane of the southbound lane of the highway around 3 am when they heard a loud noise near the John Peter Walkover. Their car spun out of control and stopped facing north on the extreme right lane.

The officers then saw a man getting out of a blue Mazda 3 in a ditch on the eastern side of the southbound lane. Upon making checks the officers noticed the back of their car was destroyed along with the front of the blue Mazda 3.

The officers were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex by ambulance after they complained of neck, back, head and hand pains. Other officers who responded to the incident gave the Mazda driver a breathalyser test which turned up a reading of 55 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The intoxicated driver was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility under police guard.

Chaguanas police is continuing investigations.