Sobo Village man critical after stabbing

- File photo

POLICE are investigating an incident which led to a 39-year-old Sobo Village, Point Fortin man being warded in the Point Fortin Area Hospital's ICU after he was brought in with multiple stab wounds.

A doctor told police the man was brought into the facility around 9 pm on April 23 with stab wounds in his chest and abdomen. The doctor reported the patient said he was at his shop at his home when he and a friend got into an altercation around 8.30 pm. The friend, who he did not name, took out a knife and stabbed him several times.

The doctor also told investigators the patient had to be rushed to ICU for emergency treatment due to excessive blood loss. The officers were also told while two of the wounds were minor, one in his abdomen was approximately three centimetres deep.