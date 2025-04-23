Judge allows lawsuit on 3-year FUL wait

Justice Westmin James. -

A Cunupia businessman has been permitted by the High Court to challenge the police commissioner’s inaction on his application for a provisional firearm user’s licence (FUL).

Justice Westmin James granted leave for the judicial review claim, brought by the businessman, who requested anonymity due to safety concerns.

He is represented by attorneys Keron Ramkhalwhan, Sumayya Dupraj, and Lloyd Robinson. A case management hearing is set for June 24.

The lawsuit seeks declarations and an order compelling the acting commissioner to decide on the application, which was submitted in 2021 along with all required documentation.

According to the businessman, police investigations raised no objections to the licence, yet his file remains pending with the commissioner.

He said despite follow-up letters in 2022, 2023, and a pre-action protocol letter in 2024, no decision has been made.

His lawsuit acknowledged that the Firearms Act did not impose a specific timeline, but the businessman’s legal team argues that a nearly three-year delay is unreasonable.

The businessman said the delay leaves law-abiding citizens vulnerable amid rising crime.

He accuses the commissioner of applying the Firearms Act too restrictively and failing to allocate adequate resources to handle applications efficiently.

“I contend that the delay of approximately three years by the Commissioner of Police to render a decision is unreasonable.

“I have been investigated, and the necessary reports generated. There is no further action for the TTPS to complete before the issuance of the provisional licence.

“Crime continues to rise at an alarming rate, and it appears the commissioner is taking an overly restrictive interpretation of the Firearms Act, neglecting the urgent need to allocate sufficient resources to process applications effectively,” the businessman said in support of his lawsuit.