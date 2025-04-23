Gasparillo man kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint in South Oropouche

- File photo

A 35-year-old man from Gasparillo was reportedly kidnapped and robbed of his car at gunpoint in the South Oropouche district, on the morning of April 22.

The victim told police that around 7.15 am, he was driving his blue Honda Accord along the Archibald-De Leon Highway.

As he approached the Delhi Road roundabout, a silver wagon pulled in front of him, forcing him to stop.

A male occupant got out the wagon, aimed a gun at the victim, approached him and announced a robbery.

The suspect ordered the victim out of his car and then forced him into the wagon. Another suspect took the victim's car.

The victim was later taken to Dumfries Road in La Romaine, where he was dropped off. A report was made to the South Oropouche Police, who searched for the car and suspects but were unsuccessful.

Investigations are ongoing.