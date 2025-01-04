My New Year's resolution

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Unlike many people, I believe in having a New Year's resolution and sticking to it.

This year proved, for me at least, that time is our most valuable asset – one does not get back time. There is no such thing as goodbye, only until next time, no matter how long it takes.

My New Year's resolution is to take time for myself. I have devoted a lot of time to the outside world, going out of my way, at work especially, because of my dedication to my country. In so doing I have neglected myself a bit.

I have witnessed people in my inner circle lose themselves and their security because they neglected themselves in the process. Truth is, if we don't have time, or make time, for ourselves, we won't have time for anyone else or anything.

I urge everyone to take that time for themself – you come first, always.

>

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas