4 held in Rio Claro anti-crime exercise

- File photo

EASTERN Division police arrested four men, aged between 21 and 45, for drugs and ammunition and in connection with a report of larceny at a house in the Rio Claro district.

The anti-crime operation took place between 3.30 pm and 8 pm on January 2 and forms part of the Emergency Powers Regulations 2024, considering the ongoing state of emergency (SoE) declared on December 30.

The police arrested a 45-year-old from Pascal Trace off Brothers Road for having 1.49 kilos of marijuana. WPC Hicks was expected to charge him with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

The officers also arrested a 21-year-old from Location Trace, Navet Village, for having two grammes of cocaine at a known drug block.

In Torrib Tabaquite Road off Brothers Road, the officers arrested a 34-year-old for having two rounds of 12-gauge cartridges.

The police also held a 33-year-old from Charuma Village in Biche in connection with a report of the larceny in a dwelling house. The police recovered a stolen Stark garden water pump.

The police referred to the four detained as priority offenders.

Snr Supt Paponette co-ordinated the exercise, which was led by Sgts Maharaj and Arjoon, Cpl Mahadeo and acting Cpl Singh.

It included PCs Mohammed, Katwaroo, Byneal, Mahabir, Rasawaion and Edwards and WPCs Ramsaran and Hicks.

Acting Cpl Singh is continuing the investigation.