[UPDATED] NTA, Patriotic Front, COP: SoE is no solution to crime

NTA political leader Gary Griffith. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

NATIONAL Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader Gary Griffith and Patriotic Front political leader Mickela Panday have said the declaration of a state of emergency (SoE) will not solve crime.

They made their respective comments in separate statements on December 30 in response to a proclamation by President Christine Kangaloo declaring an SoE.

In his statement, Griffith (a former police commissioner/national security minister) said, "This reliance on a SoE is particularly baffling given that there are other, more effective methods to address crime without infringing on civil liberties."

He added, "A perfect example is from my tenure as minister of national security in 2014, when a member of law enforcement was tragically killed."

In response, Griffith continued, "I directed the deployment of over 100 soldiers to work alongside the police in Laventille."

He said, "For three months, this sustained presence made Laventille arguably the safest it had ever been, with a dramatic decrease in violent crime. Crucially, this was achieved without declaring a SoE."

With government deciding to implement an SoE, Griffith said, "Complaining about it is futile. As a responsible society, our focus must now shift to ensuring its proper management for the benefit of Trinidad and Tobago."

He added there must be no repeat of the disastrous events of the 2011 SoE, under the then UNC-led People's Partnership coalition "where incompetence within the police hierarchy led to hundreds of unlawful arrests, damaging the police service’s reputation and costing taxpayers significantly."

Griffith was a national security adviser to then prime minister (now Opposition Leader) Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

He suggested certain things be done to ensure the success of the SoE.

These include a dedicated hotline for citizens to report any instances of abuse of authority directly to the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), another hotline should also allow citizens to provide critical intelligence to law enforcement agencies so they can target specific houses and hotspots related to illegal drugs, weapons, and gang activity, using the National Operations Centre for proper coordination and oversight to prevent any rogue elements within law enforcement from abusing their authority and meticulously monitoring and controlling every operation to ensure discipline, maturity, and professionalism from every law enforcement official.

Griffith said this will ensure there is no repeat of problems that happened in the 2011 SoE and even with the necessary restrictions on constitutional rights in this SoE, these powers are not abused.

In her statement, Panday said, "This move is a desperate admission by the government that they have lost control in the war against gangs."

For years, she continued, "we have warned of the unchecked flow of high-powered weapons into our country, both illegally and through legal ports, and yet this government has done nothing to stop it."

Panday said government inaction has emboldened criminal elements and left law-abiding citizens living in fear.

Patriotic Front, she added, stands ready with innovative, actionable solutions to address crime and restore order without trampling on the rights people.

"Together, we will reclaim our communities and build a safer, stronger nation."

In a statement, interim Congress of the People (COP) chairman Lonsdale Williams said statements made by acting Attorney General Stuart Young and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds at a news conference about the SoE, raised more questions than answers.

"We firmly believe that this drastic measure was unnecessary and stems from personal decisions that have triggered widespread public repercussions."

Williams said, "The National Security Council has failed in its duty to safeguard the nation, and our national security apparatus continues to falter despite the valiant efforts of many police officers who remain committed to combating not just local criminal elements but also the transnational gangs now infiltrating our borders."

He added, "This escalating crisis demands that all citizens unite in the fight against crime. However, this effort must be led by capable individuals with a clear vision, supported by a strong, committed, and sustained national strategy."

