Young: No curfew, public gathering restrictions in SoE

Acting attorney general Stuart Young -

ACTING attorney general Stuart Young says a curfew will not be part of the state of emergency (SoE) and there will be no restrictions on public meetings, marches or gathering.

The full details of the SoE, which was announced early on December 30, will be made public soon.

He said the SoE would be targeting those involved in criminal activity.

Speaking at a media conference on the morning of December 30, Young said under the SoE the police would be given additional powers, including searching premises and people without warrants, and detaining people for “periods of time.”

“We’re going to have a 48-hour holding period where people can be held under these regulations. Thereafter either a magistrate or a senior police officer can make an order of detention for another seven days whilst evidence is being gathered with respect to people being held under the SoE regulations.”

He added that the SoE is targeting the unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives.

“People who are found in the company of anyone with these items will also be detained.”

The regulations will also suspend the ability to apply for bail.

The Defence Force will also have the powers of police officers.

He said the murder toll for 2024 is 623 and, "Over the last month or so and, in fact, building up to this, the government has been concerned about the use of high-powered illegal firearms."

Young said under the Constitution, a sitting of Parliament will be held within the 15 days mandated for a SoE, to debate it and decide whether to extend it.