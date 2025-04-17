Trinibad artiste pleads guilty, gets bail

- File photo

BRADLEE DHANARAM, 35, the Trinibad artiste charged in connection with a viral video showing a man making explicit threats of violence toward supporters of a particular political party while endorsing another, has pleaded guilty.

On April 16, Dhanaram, of Agapito Trace in Santa Flora appeared before magistrate Gloria Jasmath at the Siparia Magistrates' Court.

She granted him $10,000 own bail and adjourned the case to May 7 for sentencing.

Attorney Frank Gittens represented the accused and Sgt Sobie prosecuted.

On April 14, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Roger Gaspard, SC, instructed the police to formally charge Dhanaram with making statements to influence public opinion in a manner likely to be prejudicial to public safety.

The offence is contrary to Regulation 12(a) of the Emergency Powers Regulations, as per Legal Notice No. 240 issued under the state of emergency (SoE).

The SoE ended on April 13.

He was arrested on April 11 during an intelligence-led operation by officers of the National Operations Unit (NOU), under the supervision of ACP Smith and ASP Ramharrack, in the Penal district.

In the video, the man – wearing a t-shirt bearing the logo of a political party – is seen threatening to "tie strap" people in areas known to be strongholds of another political party.

He claimed he would carry out those actions the night before the general election, scheduled for April 28, to prevent them from voting.

The man also said he did not care if police arrested him "the day after the election."

The police remind the public that any act – verbal, written or otherwise – that seeks to incite violence or create public panic, especially in the lead-up to general elections, will be met with the full extent of the law.