President declares state of emergency

- File photo by Jeff K Mayers

President Christine Kangaloo has declared a state of emergency (SoE) in Trinidad and Tobago.

In a statement on December 30, the Communications Ministry said the SoE was declared under Section 8 of the Constitution.

“President Christine Kangaloo, as President and Commander in Chief, has, on the advice of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, declared a state of public emergency being satisfied that the circumstances of section 8(2)(c) of the Constitution exist.”

It said the circumstances warranting the declaration of the public emergency are based on the advice of the police service to the National Security Council of heightened criminal activity which endangers the public safety.

Newsday understands the current murder toll in TT to be 622 so far this year.

In a proclamation bearing the President’s seal, Kangaloo said under Section 8(1) of the Constitution, the President may from time to time make a proclamation that a state of public emergency exists.

She said under Section 8(2) of the Constitution, a SoE could be enacted if the President was satisfied that action had been taken, or was immediately threatened, by any person, of such a nature and on so extensive a scale, as to be likely to endanger the public safety.

“Now, therefore, I, Christine Carla Kangaloo, President as aforesaid, in pursuance of the powers conferred upon me by section 8(1) of the Constitution hereby declare that: I am satisfied that a public emergency has risen as a result of the occurrence of action that has been taken, or is immediately threatened, by any person, of such a nature and on so extensive a scale, as to be likely to endanger the public safety; and a state of public emergency exists in TT.”

A media conference is scheduled for 10 am at the Ministry of National Security.