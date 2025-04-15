Police: We have learned lessons during SoE

Acting Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin. - File photo

POLICE say they have learnt lessons coming out of the recent state of emergency (SoE) which saw more than 4,000 people arrested and almost 1,600 charged.

The SoE was declared on December 30 in an effort to curb a wave of killings linked to gang violence.

It ended on April 13 as it could not be extended since Parliament had been dissolved for the upcoming April 28 general election.

Speaking at a police media briefing on April 15, acting Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin said the police are grateful for the outcomes of the SoE.

Pointing to the reason for the SoE, Benjamin said the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) was able to achieve its objectives.

“Intelligence that was gathered which suggested that there would be reprisal killings as it relates to gang warfare.

“When we look at our results at this time, we can say that we were able to avert those things because of the SoE and, above all, because of a strong team spirit within the TTPS.”

Describing the results as “true success,” Benjamin praised his officers for their commitment during the SoE.

“I want to commend one the hard working officers of the TTPS.

“We were able to deploy the necessary resources, both physical and human resources to the right places. We were able to have targeted operations and also accurate intelligence.”

Benjamin said police have learned lessons coming out of the SoE and murders, woundings, robberies, car thefts, property crimes and violent crimes were all down compared to last year.

He said he is seeing “a very good outlook” and suggested the public will see some new policing strategies implemented.

“I would consider this the new normal for TT. We will go forward understanding that there are lessons learned and we are going to take those lessons learned to develop and reinforce those things that must be done, and those strategies that we must employ to ensure that we continue to keep and to make TT safe once again.”

DCP Operations Curt Simon echoed similar sentiments as he noted the gains from the SoE.

He said the police did 5,192 operations, targeted 3,561 priority offenders, arrested 4,038 people, did 36,000 searches, detected 17,635 traffic offences, and found 205 guns, 4,364 bullets, 1757 kilogrammes of marijuana and 189 kilogrammes of cocaine.

Simon said police have developed short, medium and long-term plans to ensure these gains are not lost.

“We did not just sit back and say, ‘Well, okay, we have done something!’ We have taken certain lessons and today we had a meeting among the divisional commanders and the ACPs discussing the way forward.

“We are comforted by what we have discussed and what we have planned to ensure that the presence that you saw from the TTPS would be maintained.”

Simon said police are also working with other law enforcement agencies to ensure the plans continue to bear fruit.

Police on high alert, criminals warned: 'We are coming'

DCP Investigations and Intelligence Suzette Martin said almost 1600 of the 4,038 people arrested during the SoE have been charged.

She said 835 people were arrested for serious crimes, 429 for minor crimes and 326 charged for minor offences.

Martin said police remain on “high alert” although the SoE has ended.

“Even though the emergency powers are no longer in effect, that does not mean we are stepping back. It means we are adjusting our approach. We are transitioning from emergency enforcement to continued intelligence-led policing.”

She warned criminals and their supporters the police will not “ease up” on their investigations.

“Let me be clear. There'll be no safe haven for criminal elements. Whether you are a gang leader, an enforcer or someone enabling them behind the scenes, we are coming!”

Martin said police will now take a different approach to targeting priority offenders.

“Our focus now shifts to sustained pressure on violent criminals. With continued support from our specialised and intelligence units and strengthened community engagement, investigations that began before and during the SoE are continuing, particularly those related to gun activity, illegal firearms and organised crime.”

She said the police will not allow the progress made in the fight against crime during the SoE to be eroded.

“We will not allow the lifting of the SoE to become an invitation to return to violence. Our resolution is stronger than ever.

“To those intent on destabilising our communities – you are being watched and we are ready!”

So far police have charged 11 people who were held under the authority of a Preventive Detention Order (PDO) during the SoE.

Martin said those charged faced serious allegations including being gang members, gun possession, conspiracy to murder and attempted murder.

Martin identified them as Thomas Ali, Akim Purcelle, Karrisa Rampaul, Naphtalie Bonnapart, Joshua Mone, Shaquille Pinder, Jarrel Baboolal, Joven Gomes, Shane Benito, Kema Mc Shine and Carlvin Lee.

Simon said there have not yet been any legal challenges filed against any arrests made during the SoE.