TT Chamber: SoE critical, but not a standalone crime solution

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce has expressed support for the state of emergency (SoE) declared on December 30, regarding it necessary to address the country’s spiralling crime crisis.

The chamber released a statement shortly after National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and acting Attorney General Stuart Young hosted a press conference to share details about the SoE.

They said the SoE was called primarily for the security forces to act on apparent intelligence of reprisal killings by gangs for recent murders.

The chamber responded by acknowledging the alarming levels of homicides and the prevalence of high-powered weapons.

It said these trends have severely undermined public safety and disrupted business operations.

"The alarming level of homicides and the proliferation of high-powered weapons highlight the grave reality that crime is out of control, posing a significant threat to the safety and security of our citizens and businesses," the statement read.

The SoE follows a bloody weekend in which a man was shot dead outside the Besson Street Police Station on December 28. A day later, five people were killed and another injured in a mass shooting in Laventille.

While the chamber recognised the SoE as a necessary measure to address the crisis, it cautioned that such an intervention must not be the sole solution.

Instead, it called for a broader, sustainable strategy to tackle crime.

"While the SoE is an important step, it is not a standalone solution to our country’s crime problem. It must be part of a broader, comprehensive and sustainable plan to combat crime effectively," the chamber said.

It also urged law enforcement to exercise sensitivity during the SoE, warning against actions that could undermine public trust.

"During this period of suspension of rights under the SoE, we also expect that the TT Police Service will be sensitive to heightened public sentiments and be careful to not create any perception of abuse. Upholding the rights and dignity of all citizens is crucial to maintaining public trust and ensuring the success of this measure."

The chamber called on the government, civil society and the private sector to collaborate to create a safer environment.

At the press conference, Young said while there would be no curfew, the police would be granted additional powers, allowing them to search buildings and people without warrants and detaining people for "periods of time."

"We’re going to have a 48-hour holding period where people can be held under these regulations," Young said.

"Thereafter either a magistrate or a senior police officer can make an order of detention for another seven days whilst evidence is being gathered with respect to people being held under the SoE regulations."