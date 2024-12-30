5 shot dead in Laventille

Crime Scene Unit investigators gather evidence outside the police station on Besson Street, Port of Spain, on December 28 following a gun attack. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

FIVE men were shot dead in Prizgar Lands, Laventille on December 29. Area residents say the killings took place in a shop.

Details of the murders remain vague, but Newsday understands the men were killed at around 8 pm.

Police believe the shootings are linked to a murder outside the Besson Street Police Station on December 28.

During that incident, Travis Williams, who was said to be close to a Port of Spain-based gang leader, was shot dead.

Williams, 31, was among a group of men who escorted the gang leader to the police station to sign his bail book.

>

As the gang leader left the police station at around 4 pm, armed men ran toward them and began shooting.

Williams was shot dead. The gang leader escaped.

Police found a white panel van parked nearby and believe the gunmen were waiting in it before ambushing the gang leader.

The murders over the weekend continued to push the record murder toll to 622. The previous record high was 605 in 2022.

Less than 12 hours after the Prizgar Lands murders, President Christine Kangaloo declared a state of emergency based on the advice of the National Security Council.