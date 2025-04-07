Concerns growing for missing Canadian citizen, 57

Marlon Henwood. -

CONCERNS are growing for a 57-year-old man who has been missing for over a month in south Trinidad.

Canadian citizen Marlon Henwood, also called "Yellowman," from Logie Street in Siparia, was last seen on March 1.

Despite ongoing searches and public appeal, he has not been seen since.

Henwood has mental-health challenges, and his family remain deeply worried, particularly given his condition and his need for medication.

“There is still no word or sign of him anywhere. He does not have a cell phone, so I know it is harder to track him. We do not know if he is dead or alive. We want closure,” his brother Sherwin Henwood told Newsday by phone on April 6.

>

“People do not just vanish in thin air like that. There must be a logical explanation for his disappearance. I will be travelling to Trinidad to drive around the country to try to find him myself.”

Sherwin, who lives in Canada, recounted that on March 1, his brother was attacked and beaten on High Street in Siparia.

Henwood was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility before being transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for further treatment.

The family was notified of the incident on March 2, and his mother, accompanied by other relatives, immediately went to the hospital.

However, they were told that Henwood had been discharged and already left.

Sherwin expressed confusion and concern over the hospital’s handling of the situation, saying his brother was discharged without the family’s knowledge and considering Henwood is an outpatient of the hospital’s psychiatric ward.

People claimed to have spotted him at King’s Wharf, San Fernando, and walking in La Romaine asking for money.

Siparia and San Fernando police confirmed that a relative filed a missing person’s report.

The police did not have any leads.

>

“The Canadian police are in contact with local authorities as well as Interpol (International Criminal Police Organisation). We just want to find my brother,” Sherwin added.

Anyone with information about Henwood’s whereabouts can call the Siparia police station at 649-2333, the San Fernando Police Station at 652-1771, the police emergency numbers 999, 555, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).