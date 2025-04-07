Al-Rawi: Cepep document is fake

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi. - File photo

RURAL Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi says a document allegedly instructing Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (Cepep) workers to support Prime Minister Stuart Young is fake and must be rejected by the population.

Cepep falls under the Rural Development and Local Government Ministry.

In a statement on April 7, Al-Rawi said, "The document, which falsely claims that Cepep workers are being coerced into supporting the Honourable Prime Minister under veiled threats of exclusion from future employment, is not only entirely fictitious but is a malicious attempt to undermine public confidence in our democratic institutions, in the leadership of the Prime Minister, and in the integrity of government programmes."

The alleged document bore the Cepep logo and appeared to be issued by company CEO Keith Eddy to all Cepep contractors.

The document said while workers attendance at meeting and town halls in support of Young was not mandatory, "it will be recorded and may be considered in future contract evaluations."

The document bore a signature alleged to be Eddy's.

Al-Rawi said, "I wish to make it abundantly clear that no such communication was ever issued by Cepep, its management, or any agent acting on behalf of the government."

The dissemination of this falsehood, he continued, is designed to exploit vulnerable members of the public by sowing seeds of fear, suspicion and political resentment.

"It forms part of a disturbing and deliberate strategy of disinformation being pursued by the Opposition UNC and their cronies, aimed at manipulating public perception through deception, forgery, and fear-mongering. "

Al-Rawi described this type of conduct as irresponsible, reprehensible and anti-democratic.

He said, "They (UNC) are also deeply corrosive to the civic fabric of our society and should be rejected by all decent and civic-minded citizens."

The population, Al-Rawi continued, deserve leaders who speak truth, build trust, and work in the interest of the nation, not political actors who rely on lies, division, and desperation.

He urged all citizens to stand firm against the tactics of misinformation and to demand accountability and integrity from those who seek to lead.

"The UNC must be held to account for their shameful attempts to weaponise falsehood in the pursuit of political gain."

On April 4 Al-Rawi, who is also PNM San Fernando West candidate, said he had information about the UNC and its agents spending $1.5 million to buy votes from poor and vulnerable people in the constituency because it could not win on its own merit.

After a tour of a new $35 million fishing centre at King's Wharf, San Fernando on April 5, Young supported Al-Rawi's statement.

He said the PNM has evidence the UNC and its agents are using artificial intelligence (AI) to go on to government websites and PNM websites to create fake profiles and put out false comments.

Addressing a PNM public meeting in Tunapuna later that night, Young spoke about a video circulated on social media hours before the meeting to give the impression there was active gang warfare taking place in Tunapuna.

As prime minister and chairman of the National Security Council, he continued, he had gotten certain information.

"Last night, after midnight, as the prime minister, I had a series of people sending me a video."

Young said, "There was a video of rapid gunfire as if it was a war zone and people was telling us that was Tunapuna."

He immediately contacted National Security Minister Marvin Gonzales and asked for it to be urgently investigated.

Young said he received a report at 9.36 pm on April 5 from the police on their investigation into that video, which revealed it was fake and made from a video game.

"This is a warning Trinidad and Tobago as to the type of tactics and the way that the UNC and its operators are trying influence wrongly TT."

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, UNC deputy leader Dr Roodal Moonilal and UNC San Fernando West candidate Michael Dowlath have rejected Young and Al-Rawi's statements.