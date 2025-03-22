9 arrested in Mayaro SoE operation

Two shotguns seized by police in a camp off Dump Road, Arima. - Photo courtesy TTPS

NINE suspects have been arrested in a state of emergency (SoE) anti-crime operation in the Mayaro district in the early hours of March 21.

The operation took place between 3 am and 6.30 am and was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Paponette and led by Sgt Mohammed and Cpl Jaikaran.

The police searched two well-known drug areas: the Guayaguayare Fishing Port and the Ortoire Fishing Port. The officers discovered illegal ammunition and prohibited items.

The officers arrested three suspects for possession of ammunition after officers found 12-gauge cartridges. Another suspect was arrested for having a prohibited camouflage-patterned item of clothing, which is prohibited by law.

Also, three suspects were arrested on outstanding first-instance warrants and were jointly charged with having 5.56 rounds of ammunition.

Another suspect was arrested for an outstanding affiliation warrant, and another man was arrested for a time-allowed commitment warrant.

In a separate operation, between 11.30 am and 3.30 pm, on March 21, officers went a forested area off Dump Road, Arima, where they found two 12-guage shotguns in an unoccupied camp.

Investigations are continuing.