Businesswoman charged for fraud after buying $100,000 in drinks

- File photo

A Port of Spain businesswoman was charged with fraud a year after she bought more than $100,000 worth of drinks with bounced cheques.

In April 2024, the 30-year-old businesswoman allegedly purchased a quantity of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages valued at $122,262 from a supplier.

She paid with two cheques, one for $51,991 and another for $70,271 but when the supplier tried to deposit them, the bank returned both cheques and said they could not be honoured.

The supplier tried to recover the money from the businesswoman but after failed attempts, reported the matter to the police.

The Fraud Squad launched an investigation and the suspect was arrested on April 3 at a location on Prince Street, Port of Spain.

Police searched the premises and found several items which they seized.

They interviewed the suspect and, after consultations with senior officers and the police legal staff, charged her on April 3 with two counts of obtaining property by means of dishonoured cheques.

The businesswoman was granted $100,000 bail by a justice of the peace on April 3 and is scheduled to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate on April 30.

Police, in a statement, reminded the public, “issuing cheques while knowing there are insufficient funds in one’s account to cover the payment for goods or services is a criminal offence.”

It warned offenders were liable to imprisonment for up to five years and might be ordered to repay up to ten times the value of the dishonoured cheque.