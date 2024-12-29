Jamaica Football Federation congratulates Anton Corneal on FIFA diploma

TTFA technical director Anton Corneal. - TTFA Media

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has congratulated Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) technical director Anton Corneal for graduating from the first edition of the FIFA technical leadership diploma.

Corneal was one of a select group of technical leaders from across the globe to graduate from this course.

The programme kicked off in May 2023 and culminated with the final stage, which included a series of assessment presentations and graduation ceremony at the FIFA museum in Zurich, in early December.

The diploma aims to be a globally recognised qualification for the sport’s technical leaders.

A JFF statement said Corneal is highly regarded in Jamaica as he plays a very important role in developing coaches at different levels across Jamaica.

Chairman of the JFF technical committee Rudolph Speid commended Corneal on this achievement.

“He (Corneal) is very instrumental in the development of coaches and coach educators in Jamaica. He is key in guiding the curriculum given to the coach educators and what is eventually given to coaches in Jamaica is important as it has helped local coaches to push their qualifications forward and you can say this has been successful,” Speed said.

He added, “When you look at the CFU (Caribbean Football Union) Club Shield won by Arnett Gardens, the Concacaf Caribbean Cup won by Cavalier, the CFU U14 Challenger Series won by Andrew Peart and the Jewel of the Caribbean U20 Women’s tournament won by Leacroft Lettman, we can’t see anyone more fitting than Anton Corneal to achieve this.”

Spend said by these achievements it is clear that Jamaican coaches are taking full advantage of the opportunities of his knowledge to improve themselves over the past couple years.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino also congratulated the first cohort of 23 graduates from the recently instituted FIFA technical leadership diploma — a course designed to provide an industry benchmarked accredited qualification that supports member associations in recruiting proven talent, ready to nurture, grow and develop the game within each member association.