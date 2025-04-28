Legions, Thunder victorious in West Indies Breakout T20 League

TT Legions captain Joshua Da Silva celebrates his 50 with Jyd Goolie against Guyana Rainforest Rangers in the West Indies Breakout T20 League.- Photos by Lincoln Holder

TAROUBA: Trinidad & Tobago Legions captain Joshua Da Silva smashed a half century at the top of the order to help his side register a comfortable 23-run win over Guyana Rainforest Rangers and keep their unbeaten streak alive in the West Indies Breakout League here on Saturday.

Da Silva, known as a middle order batsman, thumped 68 from 36 balls as the Legions posted the tournament’s highest score to date of 173 for six in 20 overs after they were sent in to bat at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

The Rangers then suffered a middle order collapse after being comfortably positioned at 91 for 3 in the 12th over, to end on 150 for nine from their 20 overs.

It was the Legions’ second straight win and catapulted them to the top of the standings on 17 points, while the Rangers remain winless after two matches.

The Legions owed their eventual total to the efforts of Da Silva and Jyd Goolie, who put on 77 runs for the fourth wicket in less than six overs, after the home side had slipped to 63 for four in the 11th over.

By the time Da Silva was dismissed by Ronaldo Alimohamed in the 17th over after facing 36 balls and hitting six sixes and three fours, the Legions had recovered to 140 for five.

Goolie then added the finishing touches, lashing 49 from 30 balls, inclusive of four fours and three sixes, to give his side the advantage.

Jediah Blades (2-18) and Ashmead Nedd (2-25) were the Rangers’ best bowlers.

The Rangers got a decent start thanks to captain Kemol Savory (33), Kevlon Anderson (27) and Rivaldo Clarke, who made 23 at the top of the order.

However, from 91 for three, the Rangers lost four wickets for just 47 runs to collapse to 138 for seven in the 19th over.

The collapse was architected by off spinner Mikkel Govia (2/17) and medium pacer Johann Layne (2-25).

Joshua James was the Legion’s best bowler with 3/35 from his four overs. CMC

Summarised scores:

TT LEGIONS 173/6 (20 overs) (Joshua Da Silva 68, Jyd Goolie 49; Jediah Blades 2/18, Ashmead Nedd 2/25) vs GUYANA RAINFOREST RANGERS 150/9 (20 overs) (Kemol Savory 33, Kevlon Anderson 27, Rivaldo Clarke 23; Joshua James 3/35, Mikkel Govia 2/17, Johann Layne 2/25).

JAMAICA TITANS 123/6 (20 overs) (Jordan Johnson 40, Kirk McKenzie 34; Anderson Mahase 3/16) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS THUNDER 127/4 (16.4 overs) (Kofi James 39, Karima Gore 34 not out; Jeavor Royal 2/14, Raamal Lewis 2/15).