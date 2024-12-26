'Trailblazer' Corneal earns Fifa technical-leadership diploma

TTFA technical director Anton Corneal - Photo courtesy TTFA Media

Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) technical director Anton Corneal was among 23 technical leaders who graduated from the first edition of Fifa's technical-leadership diploma.

A TTFA release on December 26 said Corneal received his diploma at a graduation ceremony at the Fifa museum in Zurich, Switzerland earlier this month after attending the final block of the 18-month course.

Corneal, the longstanding TTFA technical director, started the programme in May 2023. In his quest to attain the diploma, he visited Brazil, Japan, the Netherlands and Spain.

Corneal said the programme was transformative for him as it enriched his knowledge and leadership skills and heightened his understanding of the critical values that drive excellence in sport and life.

TTFA president Kieron Edwards and Fifa's director of global football development, Steven Martens, praised Corneal.

"(Anton's) achievement in completing the first-ever Fifa technical-leadership diploma is a milestone for TT football. It's not solely a personal achievement reflecting his dedication, but also our nation's commitment to raising the bar in football education and development,” Edwards said.

Martens said the future of football requires expert leadership from around the world and believes the diploma will go some distance in helping Fifa to achieve that goal.

"We're excited to see how each graduate from the diploma will shape and influence the future of football in the years to come,” Martens said.

Fifa's head of technical leadership, Jamie Houchen, shared similar sentiments.

"The Fifa technical-leadership diploma is the first qualification of its kind and we truly believe it will play a huge role in the leadership of football around the world in the future," Houchen said.

"The first cohort of graduates are now equipped with the skills and competencies to lead the way in this area."

Fifa president Gianni Infantino hailed Corneal and his compatriots as "trailblazers who will help Fifa member associations develop player and coaching pathways," maintaining the focus of Fifa's strategic objectives.

Fifa's technical leadership diploma is expected to provide an industry-accredited qualification which supports member associations in recruiting proven talent and nurturing the game within the various associations.

Corneal first assumed the TTFA technical director role in 2012.

