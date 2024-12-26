Police arrest 4 in high-speed chase in St Augustine on Christmas Day

Four men were arrested on Christmas Day following a high-speed chase and a crash involving a stolen vehicle near the University of the West Indies (UWI) St. Augustine Campus.

Police said around 6.45 pm on December 25, an off-duty officer observed a gold Nissan Tiida with four suspicious-looking occupants driving recklessly along the Eastern Main Road near Auzonville Road. Corporal Stevenson, acting on his instincts, followed the vehicle.

The suspects, noticing they were being pursued, attempted to evade surveillance. Their escape attempt ended when they crashed into a concrete barrier near the Priority Bus Route outside the UWI Campus gate on St. Augustine Circular Road.

The four occupants fled on foot into the UWI compound but were quickly apprehended following coordinated efforts by the North Division Operations Centre (NDOC), UWI Campus Police, and the North Central Division Area West Task Force.

The four suspects - a 34-year-old of Malabar; a 31-year-old of Petit Bourg; a 24-year-old of St Joseph and Duncan Street, Port of Spain; and a 21-year-old of Nelson Street -were taken into custody.

Further checks revealed that the Nissan Tiida bore false license plates and was reported stolen during a robbery with violence on December 16.

Police also said one of the suspects is a person of interest in another case involving an attempted robbery of a woman at Express House, Independence Square, on December 24.