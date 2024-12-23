Fugitive extradited to US from Trinidad and Tobago

A man wanted in New York for drug-related murder charges, attempted robbery and weapons possession was extradited to the US on December 22.

In a statement issued by the public affairs section of the US Embassy on December 23, US Ambassador Candace Bond said, “This extradition is yet another example of the deep collaboration between US and Trinidad and Tobago law enforcement.

"The partnership between our nations has never been stronger or more fruitful, and results like this one demonstrate the importance of continuing to work together to support the rule of law and make our communities safer.”

The statement said Anthony Regis-Ash will face a possible sentence of life in prison.

He was charged in the State of New York in September 2022. An arrest warrant for him was issued in New York in October 2022 for two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted robbery, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Regis-Ash fled the US to TT in June 2021 before he could be charged.

After US law-enforcement authorities requested his extradition in July, a local arrest warrant was issued by the government.

He was arrested in the Cunupia area on October 9.

On December 21, Attorney General Reginald Armour signed a warrant of removal for Regis-Ash.

He was taken back to the US by officers from the US Marshals Service and special agents from the US. Diplomatic Security Service assigned to the regional security office at the US Embassy in Port of Spain.

The embassy said they were supported in Regis-Ash's extradition by the police, the Central Authority of the Office of the AG and Ministry of Legal Affairs, Customs and Excise Division, Airports Authority, US Customs and Border Protection, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), US. Department of Justice Office of International Affairs, New York City Police Department (NYPD) and the Kings County, New York District Attorney’s Office.