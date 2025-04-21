Top cop condemns police 'liming' in bar

Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin. - File photo

Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin has condemned the actions of two police officers who were seen seemingly liming by a bar in videos being circulated on social media.

“I want to make it absolutely clear, we are taking a zero tolerance stance on police indiscipline on a whole,” Benjamin told Newsday on April 21.

“What I saw there was totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated at all under my watch," he added.

The two police officers were seen in four videos shared on social media on April 20, seemingly liming with patrons at a bar. In the first video one of the officers was seen holding a bag while the two chatted and laughed at the bar.

Another video showed the two officers near a pool table looking on while patrons played. One of the officers was sitting between a man and a woman with his firearm strapped to his chest.

In a third video one of the police officers – the officer who was previously seen with his firearm – was seen playing pool. In this video he did not have his firearm, but he was seen picking up a bottle concealed in a plastic bag and drinking from it.

He took a shot on the pool table, then, while sipping from the bottle, he was seen dancing to the song Blessings by Blacka Dan, which was playing in the background.

Benjamin said an investigation has been started into the videos and the officers were called to be questioned and were given disciplinary notices, informing them of the investigation.

He explained that each circumstance is done in accordance with operating procedures. The matter will go before a disciplinary officer who will then call a tribunal. If they are found guilty of any misbehaviour, they will be given the necessary penalty.

Benjamin told Newsday that each circumstance of misbehaviour is dealt with based on its own merit.

“You have to look at certain things,” he said. “This is where officers were supposed to be on duty but were not. It is not a situation where they were committing a crime.

“Therefore, I am saying we do not want to use a hammer to swat a fly. We want to make sure that we use the necessary discipline to show that these things will not be tolerated in the police service.”

Disciplinary measures for misbehaviour in public service can range from reprimand to dismissal. The tribunal can impose reprimands or fines equivalent to up to 12 days’ pay, to be deducted in no more than three months.

The Public Service Commission also has the authority to impose penalties like suspension, removal from office or non-payment of salaries.