Kevon 'Showtime' Woodley scores, Central stay perfect with win over 'Cale'

Central FC striker Kadeem Corbin takes a shot on goal during his team's 2-0 win over Caledonia AIA at the Arima Velodrome on December 21. Photo courtesy TTPFL. -

The new-look Central FC (nine points) team continued their perfect start to the 2024/25 Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) campaign when they defeated Caledonia AIA by a 2-0 margin in the first game of a double-header at the Arima Velodrome on December 21.

Central finished bottom of the league table last season, but they have been rejuvenated in this campaign thus far with three straight wins. With both teams entering the game on six points, a tight contest was anticipated as they jostled for position atop the table.

The "Couva Sharks" turned out to be the hungrier of the teams, though, and goals from Kevon "Showtime" Woodley and Kadeem Corbin settled the affair. For Caledonia, they were brought back down to earth after their 1-0 upset win over defending champions AC PoS on December 15.

The 38-year-old Woodley emerged as the top-scorer in the league last season with 16 goals after spells with both Eagles FC and Caledonia. Woodley gave his former employers "Cale" a reminder of his accuracy in front of goal when he opened the scoring in first-half stoppage-time, with Corbin putting the game to bed in second-half stoppage-time.

Meanwhile, AC PoS (six points) got back to winning ways on December 20 when they got a slender 1-0 victory against Club Sando at the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin.

Reduced to ten men after the sending off of right back Liam Burns, AC PoS got their winning goal in the 60th minute when a right-side corner from full back Brandon Semper was deflected over the line by a Club Sando defender. Semper, a former national youth player, was credited with the goal which is his first of the season.

Despite the frenetic tempo the game was played at, Club Sando were unable to find an equaliser as they suffered their first loss of the season. Sando are ninth on the 12-team table, with the "Capital Boys" three places up to second.

In the second game of the Mahaica double-header, attacker Adica Ash scored the game's lone item in the 18th minute as Point Fortin Civic defeated Terminix La Horquetta Rangers by a 1-0 margin. It was Civic's first win in the young season and saw them climbing from 11th to eighth.

Meanwhile, Rangers slipped from ninth to tenth and are still in search of their first win in the 2024/25 season.

Up to press time on December 21, reigning First Citizens Knockout Cup champions Defence Force were leading Eagles by a 4-0 margin in their match at the Arima Velodrome.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Central FC*3*3*0*0*7*1*6*9

AC PoS*3*2*0*1*5*2*3*6

Defence Force FC*2*2*0*0*4*2*2*6

Caledonia*3*2*0*1*4*4*0*6

Prisons FC*2*1*1*0*3*1*2*4

Police FC*2*1*0*1*5*4*1*3

1976 FC Phoenix*2*1*0*1*4*5*-1*3

Point Fortin Civic*3*1*0*2*2*4*-2*3

Club Sando*3*0*2*1*2*3*-1*2

La Horquetta Rangers*3*0*1*2*3*5*-2*1

Jabloteh*2*0*0*2*2*5*-3*0

Eagles FC*2*0*0*2*1*6*-5*0