'Visionary leader' Chris Dehring appointed new CWI CEO

New Cricket West Indies CEO Chris Dehring. - Photo courtesy CWI Media

SportsMax founder Chris Dehring has been appointed the new CEO of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

CWI made the announcement on December 16.

As the former manager and director of the 2007 International Cricket Council World Cup held in the Caribbean, Dehring is no stranger to roles of high managerial importance in West Indies cricket.

"A visionary leader with an extraordinary track record in finance, sports management, media, and telecommunications, Dehring is uniquely positioned to steer CWI into a bold new chapter of growth and development," a CWI media release said.

The release said Dehring was chosen from a competitive pool of over 50 candidates from Afghanistan, Australia, Afghanistan, Europe, India and the Caribbean region.

>

"Dehring's appointment is the culmination of a meticulous, meritocratic process which included independent experts. His selection reflects CWI's steadfast commitment to attracting top-tier talent to lead West Indies cricket," the release said.

CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow said Dehring's appointment was in line with CWI's main goal of recruiting exceptional leadership to strengthen its mission.

"Chris Dehring represents the best of the best – an innovator, strategist, business magnate and passionate advocate for West Indies cricket. His return as an executive at West Indies cricket signals the dawn of an exciting new era as we work to reclaim our position as a dominant force in world cricket," Shallow said.

The release said Dehring's previous work with CWI had cemented his status as a game-changer for cricket in the Caribbean, and with the execution of the 2007 World Cup, it said, "Dehring delivered one of the most complex and successful multi-nation sporting events in the Caribbean's history."

Dehring said West Indies cricket holds a special place in his heart.

"As a unifying force and a symbol of pride for our region, I am honoured to return to an organisation that holds great significance to our people," Dehring said.

"Together with the CWI team and stakeholders, I am committed to driving innovation, fostering talent, and reigniting the passion for West Indies cricket, both at home and globally."

Last July, speaking as a guest on the Mason and Guest Show in Barbados, Dehring said the Windies brand was losing its potency in the world game.

It was, he said, "no longer a relevant force, unfortunately.

"It's something we grew up loving. We all have an emotional attachment to it.

"But if we look at it objectively, chances are, in the T20 game or in the One-dayers, (TT) could probably muster enough resources to promote their national team far more and use it more efficiently than the West Indies can use whatever money the TT government and the private sector is giving Trinidadian cricketers for the West Indies team."

>

Former CWI CEO Johnny Grave stepped down in October from the role, which he had held for seven years.

Lynford Inverary, who was appointed CWI chief operating officer on September 28, has been acting CEO since Grave's departure.

Dehring will begin his tenure on February 1, 2025, and will be based at CWI's headquarters at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, where he is expected to lead the organisation's strategic vision and operational objectives.