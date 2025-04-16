TTVF selects new coaches to lead men’s, women’s volleyball programmes

Essiel Seecharan

ESSIEL Seecharan and Deon Hutchinson have been chosen to lead the national men and women’s volleyball programmes respectively, as TT gears up for the competitive international season.

This was confirmed in a TT Volleyball Federation (TTVF) statement on April 14. Seecharan, who received training in Cuba through a national scholarship, currently works with TTVF’s major partner, University of TT. He will be supported by Sean Morrison, Saleem Ali, and Curtis Burkette.

Businessman Hutchinson is supported by a team that includes the seasoned Nicholson Drake, who previously served as assistant coach to Francisco “Panchy” Cruz.

Hutchinson will be joined by Courtnee Mae Clifford, a highly qualified former player, and Lateisha “Chucky” Joseph, a former player and member of the Defence Force.

These coaching teams will oversee the senior national squads, under-23 teams, and the newly established elite talent programme, “designed to accelerate the development of physically gifted athletes.”

The national U17 male and female programmes will be directed by Burkette and Ali, respectively, who were nominated by their clubs, Zenith and Glamorgan.

Addressing the appointments of first-time coaches to key leadership positions, TTVF president Daymain Stewart said, “To whom much is given, much is expected. I am confident that these individuals will take ownership of their programs and deliver results for our athletes.”

“We cannot continue with the status quo and expect different outcomes. As we build the ‘one volleyball’ movement, we must share a unified vision and take responsibility for our actions.”

Additionally, over 170 athletes were screened for these programmes. Concurrently, beach athletes showcased their skills in the Trinbago Beach Tour in Chaguanas, competing for a chance to represent Trinidad and Tobago on the Continental Tour. Swedish-based Daynte Stewart and beach volleyball champion Daniel Williams excelled in the men’s category, while Lateisha Joseph, returning after maternity leave, partnered with Apphia Glasgow.

Both teams are now seeking funding to participate in the first leg of the North, Central American and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) tour in Cuba.

Stewart reaffirmed his commitment to uniting, empowering, and ensuring the sustainability of the sport and urged all stakeholders to get involved, reinforcing that there is room for everyone under the banner of “one volleyball.”