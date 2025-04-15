Bandits hit KFC and Starbucks

The KFC outlet on Independence Square, Port of Spain. - File photo

POLICE are still looking for a motorcycle stolen from KFC Independence Square last weekend.

Around 4 pm on April 12, a supervisor at the restaurant saw the red and black Hero motorcycle with a KFC logo and metal delivery box parked in front of the restaurant on the pavement.

Around 8 pm, she went to check on the motorcycle and saw it was missing.

Police have requested CCTV footage and PC Dopwell of the Central Police Station is investigating.

Two days later, another fast food restaurant was hit by bandits as two armed men robbed Starbucks in Brentwood Plaza, Chaguanas.

The employees told police around 9.45 pm, the two suspects, one with a gun, entered the restaurant and announced a robbery.

The armed bandit went to the cashier and ordered her to open the cash register.

The bandits stole $255 which represented the daily sales.

They then ran out the restaurant, got into a white Nissan Tiida and drove out of the compound and onto the Uriah Butler Highway.

PC Raymond of the Chaguanas Police Station is investigating.