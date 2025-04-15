CXC to split subjects into modules in 'targeted education'

CXC registrar Wayne Wesley. -

THE Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) will be introducing a new qualification called the Caribbean Targeted Education Certificate (CTEC), which will split traditional subjects into modules, enabling students to engage with the topics at their own pace. This applies to CSEC and CAPE subjects.

CXC registrar Wayne Wesley, speaking during a media conference on April 15, said the certification will involve three tracks: an advanced, accelerated track with a compressed programme; a typical, general track with a two-year programme; and, an individualised, flexible track with an extended programme. He said this approach was learner-focused.

He said the syllabus for each subject would remain the same, and achieving all the modules would result in the student getting their certificate for the entire subject.

Wesley said if students had to leave the system for any reason, they could re-engage the subject at the next stage. He said the implementation timeline would begin in September 2025, with the first CTEC certification being issued in 2026.

Wesley said CXC has determined standards which teachers would follow to assess students. He said the organisation would be using a train the trainer approach to educate teachers about the changes.