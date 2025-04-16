Isaiah Garcia: Soca Warriors will show we can compete in Unity Cup

Kevin Molino leads his teammates in a Soca Warriors training session at Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella on March 23. - Photo courtesy TTFA Media

SOCA WARRIORS defender Isaiah Garcia believes the Unity Cup invitational tournament involving Jamaica and African giants Ghana and Nigeria will give the team the exposure and test they need to take their game to a new level.

After a 21-year absence, the Unity Cup will take centre stage at Brentford FC's Gtech Community Stadium in West London from May 27-31. TT will play Jamaica on May 27 in what is effectively a semifinal, with Ghana playing Nigeria on May 28. On May 31, the winners of the two semis will play in the final, with the two losers contesting a third-place playoff.

The 26-year-old Garcia, who started both matches in the Soca Warriors' 2025 Concacaf Gold preliminary playoff against Cuba last month, is eagerly looking forward to the Unity Cup.

"I think it's a great opportunity for us all, being able to play other footballing countries and tough opponents outside of the Concacaf region," the Defence Force right back said, via a TT Football Association video which was shared on April 15.

"I think the team is definitely up to it to show what we can do and show we can compete and even go a step above competing against these other top footballing countries."

It will be a busy period ahead for coach Dwight Yorke's Soca Warriors, as they also have a pair of 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers versus St Kitts and Nevis (June 6) and Costa Rica (June 10) on the horizon, to go along with the Gold Cup campaign which runs from June 14-July 6.

For the Gold Cup, the Soca Warriors have been drawn in group D which features Haiti, Saudi Arabia and Concacaf giants US. The Soca Warriors suffered a 6-0 loss to the US at the 2023 Gold Cup, before falling 4-2 on aggregate to the same opposition in the 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League campaign.

TT's group is indeed a tricky one, but Garcia said players are ready to embrace what is to come.

"In terms of building morale as a team and as a unit, qualifying for the Gold Cup has been a tremendous boost for us going forward. It has pushed all of us to work harder and at a higher standard. I think it's a lot asking of us going forward, but we're all up for the challenge and ready to go.

"There are a lot of games coming up with the Gold Cup, the Unity Cup and also World Cup qualifiers. We have a lot of work to put in, but the boys are all up for it...Everyone is preparing for it physically, mentally, and putting in the work. We're doing all that is necessary and we're more than excited and we can't wait to get the ball rolling."

He said Yorke and the Soca Warriors coaching staff are pushing the players to be the best versions of themselves.

"Working with coach Dwight, coach (Russell) Latapy and the other staff members has played a very pivotal role in my growth. Learning under them has been an eye-opener for me.

"They're always pushing us to go a step beyond and a level higher. It's nothing short of extraordinary and I'm glad I've been given the opportunity to work under them."