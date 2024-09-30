Lynford Inverary is new CWI chief operating officer, acting CEO

Lynford Inverary has been appointed as Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief operating officer and acting CEO. - Photo courtesy CWI

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has announced the appointment of Lynford Inverary as its new chief operating officer (COO) and acting CEO. The decision was made by the board of directors during a meeting held in Port of Spain on September 28.

With over a decade of experience at CWI in various roles, Inverary, an Antiguan national, born in Guyana, has played a pivotal role in driving the organisation’s strategic and operational initiatives. Most recently, he spearheaded the formation of CWI's 2024-27 strategic plan, titled The Long Run, which outlines a comprehensive road map focused on improving governance, enhancing cricket development, optimising operational efficiency and ensuring long-term growth and sustainability for the organisation.

A graduate of the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, Inverary holds a First-Class Honours Bachelor of Science in Management with a major in International Business. He also earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of South Wales.

President of CWI Dr Kishore Shallow has no doubt Inverary will continue to be an asset to the regional cricket organisation.

"Lynford brings a wealth of institutional knowledge and a deep understanding of CWI’s strategic goals, paired with an operational capacity to execute with precision," Shallow said. "Over his decade-long tenure, he has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, guiding critical projects to successful completion while steering key initiatives with purpose and vision. His unyielding commitment and expertise leave us confident in his ability to lead CWI through this pivotal phase of growth and transformation."

Reflecting on his appointment, Inverary said, "I am honoured and grateful to the CWI board of directors for their vote of confidence in my ability to lead. I embrace this new challenge as a platform to continue contributing to the development of the sport, that means so much to me and the people of the West Indies. I look forward to working with the board, management and staff to implement our four-year strategic plan, improve operational efficiency and shape a strong future for West Indies cricket."

During his career at CWI, Inverary has led multiple high-impact projects, including contributions to the Wehby Report on Governance Reform, the 2018-2023 strategic plan and the development of the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) Business Plan and Master Plan.

As business planning manager, he has overseen the organisation’s strategic planning process since 2018 and has contributed to critical business decisions, establishing himself as a leader within the organisation. Inverary has also previously served as acting corporate secretary.

Inverary’s appointment as COO will be effective from October 1 and his role as acting CEO will bowl off on November 1, following the departure of Johnny Grave.