Trinibad artiste charged after viral video threats

The Hall of Justice. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

TRINIBAD artiste Bradlee Dhanaram was charged and is due to appear in court after making threatening statements to voters.

Dhanaram, 35, of Agapito Trace, Santa Flora, was arrested on April 11 during an intelligence-led operation by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and National Operations Unit, and was charged with making statements to influence public opinion in a manner likely to be prejudicial to public safety as per Legal Notice No 240 issued under the state of emergency on April 14.

In a video, he wore a t-shirt bearing the logo of a particular political party and threatened to "tie strap" people in areas which were strongholds of another political party the night before the April 28 general election to prevent them from voting.

A TTPS release said a detailed investigation and interview with the suspect were conducted and the case was reviewed by the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard. Advice was given to formally charge Dhanaram on April 14.

“The TTPS continues to remind members of the public that any act – verbal, written, or otherwise – that seeks to incite violence or create public panic, especially in the lead-up to the April 28 general elections, will be met with the full extent of the law.”