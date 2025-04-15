Deyalsingh: I was bullied at St Mary's College

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says he was bullied as a student at St Mary's College.

He was speaking at the Ministry of Health’s launch of its TeenCareTT website on April 15 at the National Library, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

The website aims to provide a space for young people by offering tools and resources to help them cope with issues. There is also a Youth Advocates Corner featuring tips from other young people, and it encourages users to check in with themselves.

"That was how it was at St Mary's. I only had to deal with it for a few months. Today, cyberbullying reaches into your bedroom. It follows you on your phone."

Describing bullying as a constant thing, Deyalsingh told guests it is "okay to not be okay".

"It’s okay to have diabetes or hypertension: there is no stigma attached to those conditions. It is also okay to have a mental health issue."

Deyalsingh said young people face various stressors that he did not in his youth and there is a lot more pressure on youths to excel academically. However, he emphasised success exists on a spectrum and everyone can find their place.

He said the TeenCareTT initiative took two years to develop and stressed it was completed with the input of various youth clubs and young people.

"We create this app by talking with youths, not to them or down at them."

Deyalsingh said his ministry held focus groups with children and teens between ten and 19 years old and also discussed the pressure teens face in keeping with the growing glorification of high-end brands. He said in his youth, his generation did not have that added stress.

"In my time, poverty was not an embarrassment; it was a way of life. We must help young people cope with these external pressures."

He believes with the rise of social media, young people are now exposed to constant stimulation 24/7 and no longer have downtime to play or read.

"With TikTok, young people's attention span is 45 seconds and there is very little we can communicate in that time."

Deyalsingh expressed concern over how modern life is changing adolescent expectations and said it was not good enough to just talk about problems but instead find solutions.

He reiterated that the TeenCareTT website was developed with the guidance and insight of young people.

"Moving forward, we must increase awareness of mental health. Because of stigma and discrimination, too many suffer in silence."

He hopes the website provides young people with an outlet to express their feelings, connect with experts and agencies and access the help and resources they need.

With support from the Ministry of Health and other agencies, Deyalsingh said the future is bright and urged youths to use the resources available.

"Young people today are coping with anxiety, depression, behavioural disorders, eating disorders and substance abuse."

Turning to the issue of cyberbullying, he reflected on his time at St Mary’s College. He said bullying is far more pervasive today because of technology.

He urged youths to disconnect from technology and use it for good only and insisted social media is not the problem – how it is used is. He spoke about religious institutions as safe spaces and questioned how many young people still see them that way.

He said despite his busy schedule, he was happy to attend, as mental health is a cause he always supports.