Five-race Easter Monday card at Santa Rosa

Racing action at Santa Rosa Park, Arima. - File photo

THE Arima Race Club (ARC) is hosting a five-race card at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, on Easter Monday, promising spectators a day of live and remote betting action and fun.

The first local race is carded for 1.30 pm with the ARC also facilitating international simulcast races from Parx Racing from Philadelphia, USA; Caymanas Racetrack, Kingston, Jamaica; and Palermo Racetrack from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The feature race four is the grade-three National Lotteries Control Board Champagne Stakes to be run over 1,600m on the turf, which has attracted five entrants, with four being USA-bred horses. The entrants are Kitten With A Whip, Striking Chrome, The Goddess Nike, El Chico Malo and locally bred Midnight Lover.

Races three and five have attracted ten runners each and are exciting and competitive races for the punters.

Race three is carded at 3 pm and is for native-bred maidens racing over 1,100m on the turf with favoured horses like Valiante, Supreme Leader and Nuclear War, alongside first-time starters Crystal Alert and Free Pass.

Race five is carded at 4.30 pm and is a handicap for horses rated 45 to 30, racing over 1,200m on the dirt with favoured horses like Schwarzenegger, Prince Connor and Crème De La Crème and last-time winners Bold and Brave, Soca Ecstacy and Empress Hassan.

The ARC said there will be four well-stocked areas with refreshments and a variety of food on sale.

"Come out in your numbers, bring your family and friends to a safe and secure environment for an exciting day of fun, enjoyment and viewing of local horse racing at the only such venue in Trinidad and Tobago," the ARC said.