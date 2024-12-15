Marabella pensioner's body found in drain

Charles Watts, 71, was found dead in a drain along Park Street, Gopaul Lands, Marabella on December 14 -

The body of a pensioner from Gopaul Lands, Marabella was found in a drain on December 14.

The man has been identified as 71-year-old Charles Watts.

His brother-in-law, Jeff Grant, said neighbours last saw Watts walking along Park Lane around 7 am, a short distance away from where his body was found.

Grant said another neighbour found Watts' body and contacted him.

Police were called in and the body was removed around midday.

Grant said Watts was an active man and had no mobility issues. He admitted Watts broke one of his leg about seven years ago after falling into a drain.

"He used to walk generally okay. He never used to drink. He was a churchman. He used to go Miracle Ministries. He was in church last night."

He described Watts as a man who enjoyed taking frequent walks. While an autopsy has been ordered and is expected to be done next week, Grant said the family believes Watts may have died from natural causes.

"On mornings he normally gets up and walks. Sometimes he walks to Flower Pot beach, bathe and walks back home. He loves to walk.

"We are assuming he probably get a bad feeling or a heart attack or something and probably drift and fall because his wallet was intact with his money in it. His keys were there and everything. His sister has the bag here with everything. Hundreds of dollars in it still."

His sister, Marilyn Grant, said it was a sad situation as they were looking forward to spending Christmas together.

"I was in America and he was asking my husband when I coming because he does look forward to the...food."

They said Watts lived alone and had no wife or family of his own.