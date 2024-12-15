Alpha Dance Academy born from passion

A limbo dance by the Alpha Dance Academy. -

THE TOBAGO Alpha Dance Academy’s concert, today, at the Hampden/Lowlands Multipurpose Facility, is more than just another feel-good event for founder and artistic director Aquisia Frederick-Thomas.

For her, it provides an opportunity to again showcase her academy’s versatility but on a much grander scale.

Revered for its mind-boggling limbo performances, the group has achieved significant recognition both at home and abroad over the years, cementing its status as one of the island’s leading traditional dance ensembles.

Frederick-Thomas said at the event, scheduled to begin at 6 pm, patrons will experience what she termed “a variety of art, music, dance pieces, all coming together to show the diversity of the academy.

“I am hoping that this concert will raise more awareness of the academy in the TT space and build membership. But more importantly, I am also hoping to build the confidence in my students by helping them to get used to performing before an audience. I do have some babies where this will be their first time on stage. So this is just the beginning for them,” an excited Frederick-Thomas told WMN on December 12.

She believes the concert would not only resonate with dance enthusiasts but culture lovers and average Tobagonians.

“The concert is about Alpha’s creativity and having the people leave with the dances on their mind. Whatever stories the dances tell should remain in people’s mind.”

Established in 2015, the academy is based at the Signal Hill Community Centre – a space which has allowed it to build a solid foundation.

The non-profit group, which has about 25 active members, specialises in folk and contemporary dance. But the limbo remains its signature focus.

Frederick-Thomas is a dance co-ordinator in the multicultural unit of the THA Division of Education, Research and Technology.

She holds a certificate in dance and a degree in dance education, both from the UWI, St Augustine campus. Her master’s thesis focused on the history and evolution of the limbo dance in Tobago.

The dreadlocked dancer told WMN the inspiration for the academy came from “a deep passion for movement, creativity and young people.

“As a limbo specialist, I wanted to create a platform that enabled me to pass on the tradition and longevity in the folk traditions and also provide the same opportunities for young people that was offered to me, regionally and internationally.”

She said the limbo is a combination of several physical elements.

“It is about how low you can go under the stick because that is the purpose – showing your skill. You must have the correct technique, flexibility, strength in your stomach, thighs and back. It is a combination.”

Originally from Belle Garden, Frederick-Thomas grew up in Les Coteaux, Tobago’s folklore capital.

Her involvement in dance began at the Franklyn Methodist Primary School, which has since been renamed the Tablepiece Government Primary School.

She recalled one of her teachers, noted Tobago educator and national awardee Dr Verleen Bobb-Lewis, had established the Les Coteaux Folk Performers, a village group comprising both students and adults.

“We became famous for our two signature dances – the limbo and the bamboo dance.”

Frederick-Thomas said like the limbo, the bamboo dance also requires considerable skill.

“You must have timing because the bamboo opens and closes. You have to put your foot inside it before it closes. And also there is the elements of the head. You have to go down and jump and kick out like if you are doing the bongo.”

As the group grew in stature, so too did Frederick-Thomas’ passion for dance.

“My talent and skill for dance developed on the stage in the various hotels across the island on a weekly basis.”

But she said although many people recognise her as a limbo dancer, she is more proficient at bamboo dancing.

Dance, she said, is a central part of her life.

“Dance is what I do and this reality is what is captured in the statue at the Mt Irvine Bay Hotel, which was erected in my honour in 2016.”

Asked about the statue, Frederick-Thomas said, “The Mt Irvine Resort had asked designer Brian MacFarlane to renovate their lobby and he had this idea to put a dancer in the lobby. So I was asked to be the muse for it.”

The mother of two, who attended the now defunct Elizabeth’s College, Scarborough, said she was surprised but humbled by the gesture.

“At the time I was not pregnant but then when they opened it, I had just had my baby. So they had this big opening with the THA so I had to just quickly try to look nice and try to attend. It was really an honour to just have that there because I am the only dancer in Tobago who actually has a sculpture of that magnitude or any form of sculpture to say this is in my honour.”

During its nine years in existence, Frederick-Thomas said the academy has had much to be proud.

In 2023 and earlier this year, the group participated in Times Square with Tropical Fete Inc Company in New York, US.

“This partnership began with me teaching virtual limbo classes, which later evolved into a more dynamic collaboration. “

Apart from the limbo, the academy also had the privilege of showcasing another traditional dance – the Congo Bele, “created by Tobagonians for Tobagonians.”

Within those years, the group expanded its offerings, hosting a limbo workshop which dealt with the history and technique of the routine as well as two lecture demonstrations in Tobago.

“I had the opportunity to educate a women’s organisations from the US and a group of students visiting from Trinity College in America about the rich history of our folk dances.”

Frederick-Thomas said she also was honoured to be invited to Amorbach in, Bavania, Germany, last year, for an academic residency. There, she did a presentation on the unique folk dances of Tobago, sharing the island’s culture on the international stage.

Over the years, the Alpha Dance Academy has earned titles at the Tobago Heritage Festival and Best Village trophy competition.

Despite these successes, Frederick-Thomas said, funding continues to be the academy’s biggest challenge.

“With grand aspirations but limited resources, progress can often feel hindered. As a non-profit organisation, we operate on a small stipend, and securing the necessary financial support to fuel our vision and continue our work remains a constant struggle.”

She does not believe the performing arts in TT is given the respect it deserves.

“Some people still see it as a side gig, an extra-curricular activity. But if some people realise the opportunities that comes out of the performing arts they will change their perspective about it.

“If I give my entire life story, my travels, the people who I have encountered, the opportunities, then they would realise.

And when I go into the primary schools and I realise the things that I discover the children do not know just by teaching them dance, it’s absolutely amazing. Sometimes even the teachers are embarrassed.”

Saying that many young children want to get involved in dance, Frederick-Thomas spoke about an experience in a school, two weeks ago in a boy cried because he could not perform.

“They were practicing for a particular function in the school and I told him we were not going to use him. He cried because he loved it.”

She observed the artform is highly respected among the island’s dance community.

“Tobago is not short of dancers, especially female dancers and in the primary schools where I work there is a lot of interest by both boys and girls to dance.”

But she said outside of the dance and art fraternity, there isn’t the same appreciation.

“Fundamentally, dance is about memory, expression and movement. But this fact is generally not appreciated.”

Nevertheless, Frederick-Thomas soldiers on.

Always in search of avenues to gain a deeper understanding of the country’s cultural heritage, the dancer graduated with a master’s degree in Carnival Arts from the University of Trinidad and Tobago in October.

She said the programme focused on the history and evolution of Carnival in TT.

“I did this programme because as a dancer and educator, this was another way of broadening and advancing my education. Also, as the dance co-ordinator in the Division of education, I go into schools teaching the artform and given how work important carnival is to our country, I thought it useful to pursue this line of study.”

Regarding future projects for the academy, Frederick-Thomas said international travel is definitely on the agenda.

“I intend to make travel plans that align us with universities and different groups to add value and educational opportunities for the young ladies, since many of them are all in school.”

She said exposing her young charges to the possibilities of dance as a career also will be a major focus.

Frederick-Thomas is also looking forward to more cultural exchanges in the Caribbean and exposing her dancers to different folk and contemporary techniques in the black diaspora.