IGT sponsors Carnival activities at Cotton Tree Foundation

IGT P&T regional senior manager for the Caribbean Shavindra Tewarie-Singh joins the Cotton Tree Foundation preschoolers as they clap and sing along to soca tunes played on the pan by Chavez Benjamin. -

On February 19, International Game Technology (IGT), a global leader in gaming, partnered with The Cotton Tree Foundation to host a vibrant Carnival-themed event for children ages three to five.

A media release said, through storytelling and pan, the 17 preschoolers explored their culture while building imagination and literacy skills.

IGT P&T regional senior manager for the Caribbean, Shavindra Tewarie-Singh, led an interactive read-aloud from Boy Boy and the Magic Drum by Machel Montano with musical accompaniment from Chavez Benjamin on the pan.

After the reading, the children enjoyed time on the pan and other hands-on activities for a full immersion in the national instrument, the release said.

This year’s theme at the Cotton Tree Foundation Preschool is Celebrating the cultures of Trinidad and Tobago, and this IGT-sponsored activity tied into the school’s Carnival celebrations.

The Cotton Tree Foundation is a non-profit community organisation dedicated to improving lives through education and is one of 18 IGT After School Advantage (ASA) Centres in TT.

As part of IGT’s ongoing commitment to supporting its global communities, the ASA programme aims to continually enhance the technological awareness of youth and create learning opportunities that help them develop the knowledge and skills for the jobs of tomorrow.