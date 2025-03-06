Sunnation Jamaica uniting Caribbean through soca

Flags from multiple countries are flown by visiting residents for Carnival, during Sunnation’s Sunrise breakfast party at St Andrew’s Golf Course, Moka, Maraval on February 28. -

Sunnation Jamaica’s Sunrise breakfast party was a dance of radiant colours infused with infectious soca and flavoured with an array of local and international cuisine.

St Andrew’s Golf Course in Moka, Maraval, was transformed into dazzling explosion of hues featuring multiple intimate photo zones with kaleidoscopic themed backdrops and a cast of Trinidad and Tobago’s top soca stars.

Patrons of the premium, all-inclusive event, held on February 28 from 5 am-1 pm, partied under decorated cover and along the lush greens throughout the mid-morning sun, and went wild when king of soca Machel Montano made a surprise appearance, alongside Nigerian-American, singer-songwriter Davido.

Montano and the afro-beats singer arrived in the final hour while feters were already charged following energetic and riveting performances from Patrice Roberts and Bunji Garlin, among others.

>

After Bunji “carried it” with an electrifying set, patrons danced to soca from some of TT and the Caribbean’s top DJs.

However, to everyone’s surprise, Davido ran on to the stage and began singing his famed hit Away, to which the thousands present sang in unison.

Soon after, Montano stormed on to the stage with his hit Pardy which erupted the venue. Montano performed for several minutes and paused his short set several times to converse with the audience.

He and Davido sang their 2025 collaboration Fling It Up which received rave reaction from patrons. Montano closed off with Pardy, which again received a resounding reception.

Sunrise breakfast party is hosted by Jamaica-based Sunnation and was powered by IlluSions.

Sunnation CEO Philip Palmer, a Jamaican, said this was their fifth edition of Sunrise since its first hosting in 2018. Other editions were held in 2019, 2023 and 2024.

“Sunnation’s Sunrise tells you about the music and the culture of TT. Sunnation is Trinidad, and Jamaica’s expression of the love that we came here with, and also found in Trinidad,” he said.

“It’s emotional, it’s special. It’s not sweat coming down, it’s tears (of joy). I love this country.”

>

Palmer visited Trinidad for the first time in 2007, and the rest is history. He was easily drawn in to the nation’s diverse culture, and captivated by TT’s Carnival music and. celebrations.

When asked what inspired him to host such an exclusive soca event despite his country’s core built on reggae and dancehall, Palmer said it was inevitable.

“My love affair with TT started in 2007. It was a natural progression. We’ve been here. People don’t say it just a Jamaican holding a party, it’s us, we’ve been here and we’re one Caribbean.”

He expressed pleasure with the way Trinidadians have welcomed and embraced Sunnation.

“We’re still keeping events here (in TT), so it’s means we’re doing something right. But I’m very grateful Sunrise has been the true definition of incremental change. It’s growing and growing. We cannot say how much we appreciate and really are happy to be welcome here. (It) may be the only Jamaican-hosted event in Trinidad during Carnival. So thank you Trinidad.”

Palmer was on the road with Spirit Mas this year, while other Sunnation members played mas with several other bands. He also recognised Damian “Fram” Baboolal of IlluSions for his support in hosting Sunrise in 2025.

Patrons were also welcomed with a complementary umbrella, cup and fan upon entry, to which they used to party the morning away, and as ideal props for collages of photos taken at the sleekly designed and decorated photo zones.

Additionally, as Jamaica Carnival approaches from April 23-29, Sunnation heads back home for Sunn-Up – a breakfast, cooler fete on April 12 – and Jamaica’s version of the breakfast party on April 27 in Kingston.

>