Cops find ganja in abandoned boat in Carli Bay

Compressed marijuana found in Couva on December 7. -

A multi-agency anti-crime operation in the Central Division led to the discovery of a quantity of compressed marijuana in an abandoned boat and a quantity of ammunition in Couva on December 7.

The intelligence-led operation was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Carty, Supt Glodon, ASP Reyes and Insp Petti and led by Sgt Blackman. It took place between 3 pm and 9 pm.

Police went to Carli Bay Beach in Couva and found a black plastic bag containing 910 grammes of dried marijuana stuffed inside an abandoned derelict boat. It has an estimated street value of $10,000.

PC Guelmo is continuing enquiries.

After getting a tip-off, the police went to an abandoned structure at Beatrice Street, Lisas Gardens, Couva, where they found ten rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition and 28 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition.

>

No one was arrested and PC Ramsaroop is continuing enquiries.

The operations, carried out by Cpl Mohammed, included members of the Central Division Task Force (Area South) and members of the Chaguanas Municipal Police led by ASP Samaroo and included PC Sahadeo.

The officers targeted and searched several drug blocks and people in the Couva area.

All were found to be with marijuana but within the decriminalised limit.

The police also went to the homes of a 35-year-old man and a 19-year-old, both from Felicity in Chaguanas, with warrants for guns and ammunition.

However, nothing illegal was found at either location.

The officers also went to Cashew Gardens with a similar warrant, but nothing mentioned on the warrant was found.

The officers completed a total of ten stop-and-search forms.

>