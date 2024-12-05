Farley: We will not give up autonomy fight

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine - Photo: THA Info Dept

CHIEF SECRETARY Farley Augustine has again signalled the Tobago House of Assembly’s (THA’s) intention to seek international help to get autonomy for the island.

Addressing guests at the Tobago Day awards, Shaw Park Cultural Complex, on December 4, Augustine acknowledged the diplomats in the audience, telling them they may be called upon to assist the island in its fight for autonomy.

“The very presence of so many diplomats by way of ambassadors and representatives of missions at the awards ceremony is that Tobago can signal to the international community, and I want you to listen closely, that we are prepared to engage you in this our fight for the right to self-determination in accordance with the universal declaration of human rights, the international covenant of civil and political rights and the international covenant on economic, social and cultural rights.”

“Let me be pellucidly clear: you see this here country, if this central government won’t grant Tobagonians this fundamental right, Tobagonians are prepared to go to the international community to get it.

“Any island, any people, any nation, no matter how small, should never be derived of its right to seek self-determination for such a long time.”

Augustine urged Tobagonians to remain true to the cause.

“This is the time for us to push for progress. This is the time when we cannot tire as we fight for legislative change that affects present and future generations.”

He believes it is time for the THA to be strengthened and accorded more authority to effectively govern Tobago.

“There is a saying that we have here in Tobago: 'Nobody could mind we business better than we' and this really means that no one else really looks out for our own interests like the Tobagonian.

“Granted, there are some Tobagonians, when they depart our shores, you question their DNA.

“That aside, you are, in fact, the fiercest advocate to advance our own affairs. This essentially sums up our aspirations for increased autonomy here in Tobago.”

Augustine recalled when late president and prime minister ANR Robinson had laid the motion for internal self-government in the assembly in 1977.

“It was about placing Tobago’s affairs fairly and squarely where that responsibility belongs, in the hands of the residents of Tobago themselves.”

He said as the island celebrates the 44th year of the modern THA, Tobago continues to demand four things: equality of status between the two islands and a legislative framework reflecting such equality; a federal type system of governance; a definition of the boundaries of each island which must be placed within the Constitution; and the responsibility of the Tobago administration to formulate and implement policy on all matters affecting the lives of Tobagonians.

“Therefore, this is really about is being able to take better care of ourselves and ensuring increased autonomy through the vehicle of the assembly. Most importantly, it is about ensuring that autonomy reflects and captures the genuine desires of Tobagonians, which are not always the case.”

Augustine said autonomy is not the only issue confronting Tobago.

“We must also fight against criminal elements rising across this beautiful island.”

He said initiatives such as the Tobago Day awards nourish both the esteem and psyche of its people.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is positive reinforcement in action.

“This is showing Tobagonians, young and old, near or far, the evidence that we are capable of extra ordinary feats.

“Ultimately, this is about empowering our people and inspiring Tobagonians to see that greatness is not as abstract as you might think. It is actually real.”

Augustine announced this year the THA will be offering a Reginald Dumas scholarship award to public officers, to honour the legacy of the late retired head of the public service.

Dumas, 88, died on March 7 at the Scarborough General Hospital, days after surgery for a gastro-intestinal condition.

Augustine said every year, a public officer will be granted a full scholarship to study a subject matter deemed critical to the needs of the public service in Tobago.

Denese Toby-Quashie, THA Chief Administrator and chair of the Tobago Awards committee, also spoke.

During the ceremony, some 38 people were presented with awards in seven categories.

Among the recipients were former THA assemblyman George Stanley Beard (Tobago Medal of Honour – Gold); Charlotteville entrepreneur Sharon Benjamin (Tobago Medal of Honour – Bronze); historian and Newsday columnist Dr Rita Pemberton (Rose Gold Medal of Honour for Women); musician Gilbert O’Connor (Tobago Medal of Honour – Silver); and the Tobago Emergency Management Authority (Chief Secretary’s Award).