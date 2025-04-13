Shamfa accuses THA of neglecting sporting facilities

Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

MINISTER of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis has accused the Farley Augustine-led Tobago House of Assembly (THA) of neglecting the community facilities which fall under its jurisdiction.

She said several sporting groups have contacted her ministry for assistance with items for which the THA has responsibility.

She was addressing PNM supporters at a political meeting in Whim on April 11.

Cudjoe-Lewis, who is seeking a third term as the party’s representative for Tobago West in the April 28 general election, recalled the THA had criticised the ministry when the decision was taken to close the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, on December 24, 2024.

“We issued a notice saying we going to close down to do some refurbishment work because we had major problems with the plumbing system,” she said.

Cudjoe-Lewis recalled in January, the THA had questioned the move, saying the facility was being closed at a time when schools’ sports meetings were usually held.

She said although the refurbishment was initially expected to be completed in March, the work needed experts who had to be sourced internationally.

Cudjoe-Lewis added a report on the scope of work required to refurbish the stadium was submitted to her ministry on April 2. It came after two separate checks were done on the facility in February and March.

“The report is telling us that it is not only the top surface but also the asphalt layer that has to be fixed. They submitted their report on April 2 and now the scopes are being reworked so we can get a proper track system and take care of the asphalt down below.”

Telling supporters to “not be fooled by them pulling at branches,” Cudjoe-Lewis said the THA should be more concerned about the facilities for which they have responsibility.

“The only facility for sport in Tobago that I’m responsible for is that one national stadium, Dwight Yorke Stadium. But you see the community facilities in your village, I want you to turn to your Tobago House of Assembly, whether it’s the Secretary of Education or the secretary with responsibility for sport crying out, ‘What is happening with the field in your community, whatever community you are from, Bon Accord, Bethel, Buccoo, Black Rock?’

“The courts at Black Rock, the fencing on the courts, have you checked? Shaw Park tennis courts, under the watch of the Tobago House of Assembly.”

She continued, “So while we tell the athletes and we tell the people we need to cry out about Dwight Yorke Stadium, what about the community facilities?”

Cudjoe-Lewis said school sports in Trinidad are not held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, but in community fields.

“You only go there for the major competitions (Hasely Crawford). Same thing in Jamaica, they don’t use the stadium for everyday school sports. School sports are on your community field.

“I want you to ask your THA and your secretary what is happening with your community field. Why is it that Phoenix from Bon Accord have to reach out to me for lights to train in football?

“I want to ask why is it that Roxborough Secondary and those who train at Roxborough Secondary have to be crying out about their facility and reaching out to me and SporTT (Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago) to fix it. And I want to know why at Signal Hill Secondary, where they need cricket nets, it is me at SporTT who have provided the material for the cricket nets. That is not my responsibility. That is under you.”

She urged the THA to get the job done.

“While you going around Tobago making bacchanal about Dwight Yorke Stadium, what is happening to the community facilities that are under your watch, to the point where the people doing community football are asking to come to Dwight Yorke Stadium to play because the fields in their communities need work, need lights, need fixing. They promised to fix this.”