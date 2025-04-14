Tobago Hotel association elects new president

The "I Love Tobago" sign at the Scarborough Esplanade. - Photo by Visual Styles

REGINALD McLean is the new president of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA).

Mc Lean, general manager of Blue Waters Inn, Speyside, was elected during the association’s Annual General Meeting on April 8 at the Mt Irvine Bay Resort.

He replaces Alpha Lorde, who served in the position over the past two years.

Former THTA president Rene Seepersadsingh has returned to the board as first vice-president while Evelyn Chang, of Media and Editorial Projects was elected second vice-president.

Lorde, general manager of Mt Irvine Bay Resort, was elected treasurer while Kelsha Maule, of the Crown Point Beach Hotel, was elected secretary to the board.

At its first meeting, the board outlined its key priorities for the term 2025-2027.

Those include the refinancing and restructuring of the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd, specifically the realignment of airlift funding and promotional support as well as the repeal of the Foreign Investment Act and proposed amendments to the conditions governing foreign direct investment in the sector.

The association also wants access to three per cent of the ten per cent room tax currently paid by hotels to be used specifically for destination marketing.

It is also calling for the development of an airlift growth plan in alignment with the operationalisation of the new terminal at the ANR Robinson International Airport.

The new board acknowledged the challenges confronting Tobago’s tourism industry and urged Tobagonians to continue to support the association.

Elected directors

Mike Walmsley – Hibiscus Heights

Sean Clarke – Plantation Beach Villas

Sean Robinson – ATDO

Randall Rostant – Tobago Travel Ltd

Gloria Jones Knapp – Bacolet Beach Club