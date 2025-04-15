Excitement builds for bmobile Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Sports and Family Day

Goats bolt out the gates with their handlers at the Carnbee/Mt Pleasant goat racing on Easter Monday at the Mt Pleasant Recreation Ground. - Photo courtesy THA

THE annual Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Sports and Family Day continues to be a marquee event on Tobago's Easter calendar and bmobile is once again on board to help ensure its success.

In a media release on April 14, bmobile said the sports and family day started in 1972 as a small gathering but has grown into an international attraction drawing thousands of residents and visitors each Easter Monday at Mt Pleasant Recreational Grounds.

"As a long-standing partner, bmobile continues to play a key role in supporting the event’s success, ensuring the experience is unforgettable for both locals and visitors alike," bmobile said.

This year's event is even more special as the Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Community Council is celebrating its golden anniversary.

The release said the sports and family day was more than a day of races and revelry, but showcased the heartbeat of the community, where culture, heritage, and togetherness take centre stage.

Onica Blackman, bmobile’s manager of Tobago operations, said, “The Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Sports and Family Day is a powerful example of what it means to invest in community, not as a one-time gesture, but consistently.

"At bmobile, our brand is built on more than connectivity, it’s built on connection. That’s why we’ve supported this event for over two decades, not only as a sponsor, but as a true partner. We are present every year, engaging with the community through games, activities, and giveaways for families of all ages, while also boosting the event’s reach and visibility with our technology. This 50th anniversary celebrates more than tradition – it highlights the impact of coming together as a community, and bmobile is proud to be part of that legacy.”

With over 3,000 patrons expected, the anniversary edition promises a vibrant array of activities for all ages. Highlights include exciting goat races, track and novelty races, the ever-popular greasy pole challenge, an Easter bonnet competition, a children’s egg hunt, and a grand after-party and stage show featuring local talent.

“On Easter Monday, Mt Pleasant Recreation Grounds is the place to be,” said Henry Smith, president of the Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Community Council. He thanked bmobile for its long-standing support, from its early days at the Caroline Building to its current home at Lowlands Mall.

“Their sponsorship has helped us enhance the experience every year, from hosting games to supporting our goat races and enabling us to livestream the event. Their role goes far beyond funding, it’s about presence, partnership, and progress.”

With many Trinidadians expected to visit the island over the Easter weekend, Smith is encouraging them to experience the festivities first-hand. For first-timers, it's a chance to witness Tobago’s spirit in full colour; for returning fans, it’s a joyful homecoming to a tradition that continues to reflect the heart of Tobago.